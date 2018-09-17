Cummins' power plans after Hurricane Florence

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Power Systems President Norbert Nusterer: "We already have between 1 GW - 2 GW of standbye power in the general area of the storm. We were super busy the last 10 days getting all that equipment (there) in perfect operating condition."

"We are fairly confident all equipment is working in airports, water treatment plants, pumping stations hospitals - all critical infrastructure."

"We typically see a 2-6 month window where people draw their lessons and invest in additional standby backup equipment. For us it's going to be quite busy helping businesses think through what they want to have in the future."

Source: Bloomberg