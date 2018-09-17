House nixes drug prices in TV ads

The U.S. House of Representatives breaks with the Senate on a bill that included an amendment requiring drug makers to include list prices in TV drug advertisements. The bipartisan bill passed the Senate a few weeks ago but the House stripped out the price disclosure amendment.

There may be a ray of hope for proponents, though. HHS Secretary Alex Azar says the disclosure of drug prices falls under "fair balance" risk and benefit regulation. Whether he will use his authority to force pharma companies to comply is unknown.