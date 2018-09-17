South Africa seeks three mining projects as condition for Sibanye-Lonmin deal

South Africa’s Competition Commission sets tough conditions to approve Sibanye-Stillwater's (SBGL -1% ) proposed takeover of platinum producer Lonmin (OTC:LNMIF, OTCPK:LNMIY), saying SBGL should offset some of the 3K redundancies that would result from the merger by starting three "short-term mining projects."

The commission says it "found that the proposed transaction raises significant public interest concerns,” relating to employment, procurement and relationships with the community.

South Africa's approval is the final government hurdle for Sibanye’s offer for Lonmin after U.K. regulators approved the deal in June.