JPMorgan pulls ahead of Fidelity in Europe ETF race: Financial News

While JPMorgan (JPM) and Fidelity International both entered Europe's fiercely competitive exchange-traded funds market last year, JPMorgan is clearly leading, raising more than twice the funds of its U.S. rival, Financial News reports, citing stats from consulting firm ETFGI.

JPMorgan's ETF business in Europe is up to $550M less than a year after its launch in Europe, while Fidelity has raised $219M since April 2017.

JPMorgan's largest European ETF--U.K.-listed JPMorgan Eur Ultra-Short Income--has raised $69M; its other U.K.- and Italy-listed funds have attracted similar amounts.

Fidelity's largest Europe ETF--Fidelity US Quality Income--has amassed $135.7M to the end of August, according to ETFGI. Fidelity's other Europe funds have assets ranging from less than $1M to $53M.

