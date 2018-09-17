Whirlpool Corporation announces J Mays as new Chief Design Officer

Renowned designer J Mays is joining Whirlpool Corporation (WHR +1% ) as Vice President and Chief Design Officer, effective October 15.

"J Mays joining Whirlpool Corporation represents the merging of an iconic home appliance leader and a respected and influential designer," said Roberto Campos, head of Whirlpool Corporation's Global Product Organization.

Prior to joining Whirlpool, Mays was Group Vice President of Global Design and Chief Creative Officer at Ford Motor Company, and recently, Mays has served in various consulting and advisory roles including the motion picture industry.