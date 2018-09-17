WSJ: Hulu may make more sense in Comcast hands

As Disney (NYSE:DIS) prepares to take pole position in the shared leadership at Hulu, a WSJ take suggests the streamer may make more sense in the hands of co-owner Comcast (CMCSA +0.4% ).

Disney's media-asset transaction with Fox (FOX -0.2% , FOXA -0.2% ) will get it Fox's 30% of Hulu, which combined with Disney's own 30% would make $60%. That would leave Comcast with 30% and WarnerMedia (T -0.2% ) with 10% via AT&T's takeover of Time Warner's share.

But Disney might be better off fighting Netflix (NFLX -2.2% ) without Hulu, Elizabeth Winkler notes. For one thing, it's launching more branded streaming services to draw off its classic library along with Fox's. And it's hard to imagine Disney catching up to Netflix if it divides its attention among three platforms.

Buying out Comcast's Hulu stake may be unlikely with an unwilling seller, and pouring its energy into Hulu entirely would give a boost to Comcast and AT&T -- so Comcast (which needs Hulu more than Disney does) could be the candidate to take the stake off Disney's hands, Winkler suggests.