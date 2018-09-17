Shell sets new methane emission targets, part of plan to cut carbon footprint

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it aims to maintain methane emissions below 0.2% of its total oil and gas production by 2025, joining rival BP, which last year set a similar goal, and Exxon Mobil, which in May pledged a broader effort to reduce methane emissions by 15% worldwide by 2020.

To maintain the target, Shell says it is implementing programs, including using infrared cameras to scan for methane emissions, deploying advanced technology to repair leaks, and replacing high-bleed pneumatically-operated controllers with low emission alternatives.

Shell says its methane target will be measured against its current baseline leak rate ranging from 0.01% to 0.8% across all its oil and gas assets.

The Shell news comes after a study this summer found that annual methane emission rates from energy companies are ~60% more than reported by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.