WSJ: McKinsey fighting request to reopen Alpha Natural Resources case

The McKinsey consulting firm is fighting a request to reopen the 2015 bankruptcy of Alpha Natural Resources (OTCPK:ANRZQ), denying allegations that conflicts of interest and an undisclosed investment broke the law and tainted the outcome of the Chapter 11 case, WSJ reports.

In court papers filed last week with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Va., lawyers for McKinsey said it made all disclosures required by the court and denied the company knew anything about the undisclosed investment, according to the report.

The motion to reopen Alpha's bankruptcy, filed by a corporate affiliate of turnaround expert Jay Alix, follows a WSJ investigation that found McKinsey routinely has disclosed far fewer potential conflicts of interest than other bankruptcy professionals.