Newater Technology down 4% post H1 results

Newater Technology (NEWA -4.4% ) reported H1 revenue growth of 267.5% Y/Y to $26.48M, increase was partially driven by the increase in both the number and size of the projects.

H1 Gross margin improved by 2,487 bps to 51.5%; and operating margin improved by 3,191 bps to 33.8%.

The increase in operating income and operating margin mainly resulted from the increase of revenues derived from a large customer. The gross margin of wastewater treatment services for six months ended June 30, 2018 was 60.26%.

SG&A expenses increased 162.9% Y/Y to $4.69M.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.86M, compared to $1.17M a year ago.

Company has total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $14.48M as of June 30, 2018, compare to $2.13M a year ago.

