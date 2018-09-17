Apple: ITC staff urging finding of no violation of Qualcomm patents

Apple (AAPL -1.7% ) says that International Trade Commission staffers are recommending a finding of no violation of three Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) patents in the two companies' long-running dispute, Bloomberg reports.

That came up in opening arguments from Apple counsel William Lee, according to the report.

After a leg lower, QCOM is down 1.3% today.

In July, a large lobbying group (of which Apple isn't a member) filed comments supporting Apple's side of the issue. Qualcomm has pressed to block iPhone imports and sales due to alleged infringements.