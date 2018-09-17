Vanguard revamp of global mining fund to trim exposure to ~25%

Vanguard is set to complete the overhaul of its precious metals and mining fund this month, renaming the $2.3B, 34-year-old fund the Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund, following a 24% loss over the past year.

The new fund will focus on telecommunications and utilities, with only ~25% exposure to precious metals and mining.

The move, which has triggered heavy selling of gold mining stocks since Vanguard initially unveiled its plan in late July, is another sign of how investors have fallen out of love with the yellow metal.

A lackluster gold price has been a key reason behind the sector’s dismal performance this year, but the gold mining industry also has lost the trust of big institutional investors after years of overspending and excessive executive pay.

ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, GGN, DUST, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, GOEX, UGLD, SGDM, UGL, DGP, GLL, ASA, GTU, GLDI, OUNZ, RING, DZZ, DGL, DGLD, TGLDX, DGZ, PSAU, GOAU, GDXX, GYEN, BAR, GEUR, GDXS, GLDW, GHS, UBG, QGLDX, GHE, MELT, AAAU, GLDM, IAUF