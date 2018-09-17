Catasys up 17%

Thinly traded micro cap Catasys (CATS +16.6% ), a developer of an analytics platform aimed at reducing the costs of behavioral healthcare, is up on a 10x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 377K shares. The stock has rallied 145% since mid-May.

In mid-August, it reported a 152% jump in Q2 billings to $5.2M. New member enrollment of 1,219 was up 289% from a year ago.

On the capital front, it recently secured up to $10M in debt financing. At the end of June, it had $5.6M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $3.8M in H1.