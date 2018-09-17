Union Gaming names favorite U.S.-only casino stocks

Union Gaming ranks Eldorado Resorts (ERI -0.6% ), Monarch Casino & Resorts (MCRI -0.3% ) and Boyd Gaming (BYD -0.4% ) as its top three casino stocks with 100% exposure to the U.S. market.

Analyst John DeCree notes the high level of insider buying at Eldorado and the expansion potential for Monarch.

DeCree's take on Boyd: "Considerable EBITDA growth stemming from organic revenue growth, cost control, and substantial M&A, coupled with one of the highest FCF yields in the sector and improving net leverage over the next 12 months. BYD is currently trading at 8.5x NTM Consensus EBITDA, which is below its five and 10 year averages of 9.1x and 8.8x, respectively."

Eldorado, Monarch and Boyd are all rated at Buy at Union Gaming.