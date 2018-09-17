Eurozone inflation confirmed at 2% in August

Eurozone consumer price inflation rose 2.0% Y/Y, in-line with the consensus, boosting the chances for the ECB to wind down its asset purchase program this year.

Core inflation, which outstrips energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, rose by an annual rate of 1.0%, also in line with forecasts.

The ECB targets a headline inflation rate of close to, but just below 2%.

ECB President Mario Draghi reiterated that the bank needs to be “patient, persistent and prudent” in its policy to ensure that inflation remains on a sustained adjustment path and indicated that interest rates would likely remain at present levels “at least through the summer of 2019”.

Source: Investing.com