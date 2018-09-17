Fox extends offer for Sky as Comcast showdown looms

With the bidding fight for Sky (SKYAY -0.2%) headed into its endgame, Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -0.3%, FOXA -0.3%) has extended its offer for the British broadcaster until 1 p.m. London time on Oct. 6.
That follows an extension by Comcast (CMCSA +0.2%) of its offer for Sky until the same date.
Comcast has the higher offer -- £14.75/share, vs. Fox's £14/share -- but neither company has seen much in the way of tenders from investors that are surely awaiting a higher price (Sky closed down to £15.78 in London today).
Comcast reported it's gotten valid acceptances for 0.29% of Sky, up from August's 0.21%; Fox says it's gotten valid acceptances for about 0.07% of Sky.
That signals a showdown to come via sealed auction to start after a deadline this coming Saturday; it would take about five days to sort out and Fox and Comcast are reportedly talking about terms for the auction (including number and timing of bids).
