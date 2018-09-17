Naspers to separately list and unbundle its video entertainment business

Naspers Limited (OTCPK:NPSNY +1.7% ) intend to list its Video Entertainment business separately on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and simultaneously to unbundle the shares in this business to its shareholders.

The new company will be named MultiChoice Group and will include MultiChoice South Africa, MultiChoice Africa, Showmax Africa, and Irdeto.

MultiChoice Group is anticipated to list on the JSE and simultaneously unbundle in the 1H19, subject to the approval of the requisite regulatory authorities.

Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk said: “This marks a significant step for the Naspers Group as we continue our evolution into a global consumer internet company. Listing MultiChoice Group via an unbundling aims to unlock value for Naspers shareholders and at the same time create an empowered, top 40 JSE-listed African entertainment company.”

