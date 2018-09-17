Workers sue IBM for age discrimination

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is being sued for age discrimination after cutting thousands of jobs.

Lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan, who has represented workers in cases against Amazon, Uber, and Google, filed the suit.

The three former IBM employees involved cited a ProPublica report from March that said IBM had fired more than 20K employees older than 40 over the last six years.

A source tells Bloomberg that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has consolidated complaints against IBM into a targeted investigation.

IBM has denied the allegations of age discrimination.

IBM shares are down 0.2% to $148.08.

