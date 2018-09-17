Workers sue IBM for age discrimination (update)

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is being sued for age discrimination after cutting thousands of jobs.

Lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan, who has represented workers in cases against Amazon, Uber, and Google, filed the suit.

The three former IBM employees involved cited a ProPublica report from March that said IBM had fired more than 20K employees older than 40 over the last six years.

A source tells Bloomberg that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has consolidated complaints against IBM into a targeted investigation.

IBM has denied the allegations of age discrimination.

IBM shares are down 0.2% to $148.08.

Update with IBM's statement to Seeking Alpha: "Changes in our workforce are about skills, not age. In fact, since 2010 there is no difference in the age of our U.S. workforce, but the skills profile has changed dramatically. That is why we have been and will continue investing heavily in employee skills and retraining — to make all of us successful in this new era of technology."