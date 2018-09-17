TG Therapeutics continues selloff, shares down 9%

TG Therapeutics (TGTX -8.8% ) continues its slide on modestly higher volume. Shares have sold off over 22% this month as investors appear skittish over the pending release of topline response data from its Phase 3 UNITY-CLL study evaluating ublituximab + umbralisib (called "U2") in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

The company says it is targeting a 15% absolute improvement in overall response rate compared to the active control arm of Roche's GAZYVA (obinutuzumab) plus the chemo agent chlorambucil. The data are supposed to be released by the "end of the summer."