Tronc, McClatchy higher amid merger talk reports

Tronc (TRNC +0.8% ) is paring some early gains today in the wake of weekend reports that it's engaged in early-stage talks for an acquisition by McClatchy (MNI +1.9% ), joining a pursuit that also includes the Donerail Group.

McClatchy owns more than 30 newspapers in 14 states; taking over Tronc would get it the Chicago Tribune as well as the Baltimore Sun, the New York Daily News and several other papers.

The Donerail Group is headed by Will Wyatt, who's reportedly offered $19-$20/share for Tronc. Shares are currently at $16.27.

Wyatt was a paid consultant in Tronc's $500M sale of the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune to billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong this summer.

Previously: Tronc +16% as it reportedly considers divesting all newspapers (Aug. 08 2018)

Previously: Tronc closes L.A. Times sale; to change name back (Jun. 18 2018)

Previously: Tronc confirms $500M LA, SD newspaper sales; shares +27% (Feb. 07 2018)