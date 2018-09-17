Thai cave rescuer sues Elon Musk

Thai cave diver Vernon Unswoth has filed Elon Musk for libel, assault and slander, according to Reuters.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. district court for the Central District of California.

"Musk falsely states that Mr. Unsworth had visited Pattaya Beach or lived in Thailand for 30 to 40 years and falsely stated that he lived in Chiang Rai with a 12-year-old bride," read part of the filing.

Musk also called Unsworth a pedophile on Twitter without citing any evidence as part of a back-and-forth between the two following the rescue of the Thai youth soccer players trapped in a flooded cave.