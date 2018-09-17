Duke Energy says power restored to 1.2M customers hit by Florence

Duke Energy (DUK -0.1% ) says it has restored power to 1.2M customers in the wake of Hurricane Florence and is focused on restoring power to the remaining 300K who remain without power.

DUK says many of the remaining 300K customers are located in difficult to access coastal areas suffering from historic flooding, multiple road closures and significant structural damage.

DUK also says its Brunswick nuclear power plant in North Carolina is inaccessible due to flooding from the hurricane, but the plant remains safely shut down.