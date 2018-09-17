Unplanned burn-off at Chevron's El Segundo refinery caused by power failure

Chevron's (CVX +0.2% ) El Segundo refinery in California conducted a large, unplanned burn-off this morning that was triggered by a power failure, local officials say.

Refinery officials say a process unit at the 269K bbl/day refinery lost power, prompting a set of safety procedures to go into effect including the activation of a safety flare; they say the burn-off was a controlled situation, with no threat to the community.

It is not known when the plant will be back up and running.