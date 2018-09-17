Citigroup has 100% upside - Mike Mayo

via Bloomberg

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is trading at crisis levels, but without a crisis, says Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo, calling the name his top idea. He figures the stock's a double over the next four years.

The company is "getting risk management right," and has put in structural changes with larger impact than net interest margin. Banks in general, says Mayo, will have their best efficiencies ever over the next five years.

From Bloomberg's Dave Wilson - Citi is selling for less than 1x price-to-book vs. 1.45x for peers.