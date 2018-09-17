Reuters: Green Plains shutting down two Iowa ethanol plants

Green Plains (GPRE -0.8% ) is shutting down two ethanol plants in Iowa and cutting production at a Minnesota plant due to low profit margins, Reuters reports, citing three industry sources.

GPRE has idled until further notice its facility in Superior, Iowa, and soon will shut down the plant in Lakota, Iowa, while the plant in Fairmont, Minn., is running at half of its capacity, according to the report.

Together, the plants represent ~20% of GPRE's annual ethanol production capacity of 1.48B gallons.