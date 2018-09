Global chip fab spending will hit $67.5B next year (+7.5%), a new all-time high, according to SEMI data.

Chip fab equipment spending is expected to total $62.8B in 2018, up 14% on the year.

South Korea is projected to lead in fab equipment investments with $63B compared to China’s $62B. Taiwan will come in third with $40B with Japan at $22B and the Americas at $15B. Europe and Southeast Asia will tie with $8B each.

