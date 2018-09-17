Singapore interviews Deutsche Bank exec on 1MDB scandal: WSJ

A Deutsche Bank (DB +1.1% ) executive was reportedly interviewed by authorities in Singapore as part of the probe into the scandal at Malaysian state fund 1MDB, the Wall Street Journal says, citing people familiar with the investigation.

Tan Boon-Kee, who had been Asia Pacific head of Deutsche Bank's financial institutions group, was recently interviewed by Singapore police, the people said.

Singapore is looking into whether money allegedly stolen from the fund was laundered through its banking system, the WSJ says.

Previously: DOJ targets Goldman in 1MDB probe (Aug. 8)