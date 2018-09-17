Duke Energy suffers another coal ash spill at North Carolina site, EPA says

A Duke Energy (DUK +0.3% ) coal ash landfill that was damaged by Hurricane Florence has suffered further damage, federal officials say.

Similar to Saturday's incident at Duke’s Sutton Power Plant site near Wilmington, N.C., the spill occurred when a portion of the landfill’s water eroded, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s,director of the Office of Emergency Management; it is not known how much of the toxic substance was released in the spill.

DUK disputes the EPA’s characterization of the new incident as a second breach, saying it is "all part of the same erosion event from heavy rains, but does not represent a second slope failure.”