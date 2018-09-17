Nutanix -10% on report Google plans private cloud offering

The Information reports that Google (GOOG -1.1% )(GOOGL -1.2% ) Cloud execs are taking to large customers about bringing the services into private data centers.

Sources say Google is building custom computers that combine server, storage, and networking functions that would allow large customers to run the private data centers.

Earlier this year, Google announced a version of container software Kubernetes that runs in customers’ data centers.

Private cloud competitor Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) drops 9.7% to $47.40 after the report.

