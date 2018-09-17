Swiss regulator chastises Credit Suisse on weak anti-money laundering measures

Swiss financial industries regulator Finma concludes two enforcement procedures against Credit Suisse Group (CS +0.8% ), saying it identified deficiencies in the bank's adherence to anti-money laundering measures.

The first procedure is related to suspected corruption involving soccer-governing body FIFA, Venezuelan oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, and the Brazilian oil company Petrobras.

The second procedure relates to a significant business relationship for the bank with a politically exposed person. Besides deficiencies in Credit Suisse's anti-money laundering process, Finma also found shortcomings in the bank's control mechanisms and risk management.

The bank is required to remediate relevant control systems and process and prove that higher-risk business relationships and transactions are adequately detected, categorized, monitored, and documented.

Credit Suisse has addressed the situations and adopted several measures since the end of 2015 to strengthen compliance. Finma says further measures have been decreed to restore full compliance with the law.

No fines were imposed.

