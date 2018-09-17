Kazakhstan's $1.1B Karachaganak project to sustain high output, Shell says

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says the $1.1B investment in the giant Karachaganak field in Kazakhstan reached this month is aimed at sustaining high production levels and creating significant value from the field.

Shell says the Karachaganak Debottlenecking Project "aims to extend the duration of the plateau liquid production and will bring significant value creation to both the [Russian] Republic and the contractor."

Shell and Eni (NYSE:E) each hold 29.25% stakes in Karachaganak, which produced 247K bbl/day of liquids last year; other stakeholders are Chevron (NYSE:CVX) with 18%, Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY, OTC:LUKOF) with 13.5%, and state-owned KazMunaiGaz 10%.