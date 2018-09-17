Maiden Holdings slides 15%

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) slumps 15% in late trading, making it the fourth biggest loser on NYSE and Nasdaq, with no obvious catalyst.

On Friday afternoon, Catalina Holdings disclosed it increased its stake in Maiden by 2.48M shares, bringing its total holdings to 6.64M shares, or 7.99% of MHLD's total shares outstanding.

On Sept. 12, Catalina purchased 2.02M shares at $2.271 each and the next day bought 460,000 shares at $2.469 per share.

