Valvoline upgraded to Buy at Seaport, as last week's selloff 'overblown'

Valvoline (VVV +3.3% ) is sharply higher after Seaport Global upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $25 price target, believing last week's selloff was overblown and provides an opportunity for investors to join in the growth story driven by Quick Lubes and International.

Seaport says reaction to concerns about Amazon's private-label competition were overdone as cheaper alternatives already exist.

The firm also expects normalizing trends in VVV's core North American segment in Q4, noting base oil prices appear to be stabilizing, which should help the company catch up on the price/cost front.

Seaport also continues to see announcements that VVV is adding stores to its quick-lube network and believes there is plenty of runway for additional store count growth.