Boeing unit rolls out new military drone with more tech features, low cost

Boeing (NYSE:BA) says its Insitu unit has launched a new military drone enabled with satellite communications and an extended range of operations, aiming to land both U.S. and international customers.

BA says the Integrator Extended Range, which features high-quality full motion video during flight and more secure jam-resistant networks, delivers “significantly reduced cost” compared with other contracted medium-altitude drones.

The drone is the first of its size to provide such a high level of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance without the need for a paved runway, the company says.