Medallion Financial submits materials for Medallion Bank preferred stock IPO

Medallion Financial's (NASDAQ:MFIN) Medallion Bank subsidiary submits confidential draft offering materials to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for an anticipated initial public offering of a series of preferred stock.

MFIN +1.07% in after-hours trading.

Timing, size, and other terms of the offering haven't been determined.

Medallion Bank will remain a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial.

If completed MFIN expects the offering to be accretive for Medallion Bank and Medallion Financial.

