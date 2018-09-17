Medallion Financial submits materials for Medallion Bank preferred stock IPO

Medallion Financial's (NASDAQ:MFIN) Medallion Bank subsidiary submits confidential draft offering materials to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for an anticipated initial public offering of a series of preferred stock.
MFIN +1.07% in after-hours trading.
Timing, size, and other terms of the offering haven't been determined.
Medallion Bank will remain a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial.
If completed MFIN expects the offering to be accretive for Medallion Bank and Medallion Financial.
