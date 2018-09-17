Univar to buy Nexeo in $2B cash and stock deal

Chemical ingredient provider and distributor Univar (NYSE:UNVR) agrees to acquire Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) in a cash and stock deal valued at ~$2B, including debt; NXEO is halted.

The agreement provides for each NXEO share to be converted into 0.305 shares of UNVR stock and $3.29 in cash, representing a purchase price of $11.65/share.

UNVR expects the deal to be accretive to earnings and cash flow beginning in the first full year after closing and generate $100M of annual run rate cost savings by the third year following close and immediately reduce annual capex by $15M.