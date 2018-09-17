Hamilton Lane closes stock offering of 2.88M shares

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) and certain selling stockholders complete the offering of 2.88M shares of class A common stock for gross proceeds of $137.6M.

HLNE received about $129.2M in proceeds from the sale of its shares, net of estimated offering expenses.

Proceeds are intended to be used to settle cash exchanges of membership units in Hamilton Lane Advisors held by certain of its members.

HLNE won't retain any proceeds from its sale of shares nor will it receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by selling stockholders.

Previously: Hamilton Lane announces pricing of public offering of class A common stock (Sept. 13)