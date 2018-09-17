Oracle -4.5% on mixed Q1, Cloud Services misses consensus

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) drops 4.5% aftermarket on Q1 results that beat on EPS but missed on revenue.

Revenue breakdown: Cloud Services and License Support revenue was $6.6B (consensus: $6.68B). Cloud License and On-Premise License revenue totaled $867M (consensus: $863M). Those performances added together amounted to $7.5B, up 2% Y/Y. Hardware sales were $904M (consensus: $876M) and Services reported $813M (consensus: $827.1M).

Share authorization: Board increases the share repurchase authorization by $12B.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Oracle beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Sept. 17)

Previously: Oracle declares $0.19 dividend (Sept. 17)