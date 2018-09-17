Tyson Foods CEO hire sized up

The hiring by Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) of Noel White to the CEO position makes sense to Pivotal Research.

"With Mr. White, the commodity guys are back in charge,” writes analyst Pivotal Research Group analyst Tim Ramey.

"One would be tempted to interpret this move as a reversion of power to the commodity processor side of the business," he adds.

White has been running the beef, pork and international divisions at Tyson.

Shares of Tyson fell 0.5% during the session.

