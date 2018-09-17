Instagram gives global launch to shopping push

Instagram (NASDAQ:FB) has started its global rollout of an effort to capture revenue from shoppers via two new initiatives.

The company was reported to be working on a bigger e-commerce push two weeks ago.

"Shopping in Stories" is spreading to 46 countries, and will allow visitors to a brand's Instagram story to tap a "See details" link to get more product information and convert to a purchase.

It's also introducing a Shopping channel in its Explore section, offering users a channel devoted to shopping posts from brands they follow (or might like). That channel launches today and will expand globally in coming weeks.