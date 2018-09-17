Symantec, Starboard announce new board members

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) and Starboard Value announce a refreshment plan including the appointment of new independent directors.

The new directors include Starboard Value managing member Peter Feld, McAfee vet Dale Fuller, and Marvell board chairman Richard Hill, who will join the board after the annual meeting.

Current directors Robert Miller and Geraldine Laybourne won’t stand for re-election at the meeting.

Starboard and Symantec will collaborate on choosing an additional director to add following the meeting, which will bring the board to 13 members.

Starboard Value owns about 5.8% of Symantec’s common stock.