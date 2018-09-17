Tariff anxiety weighs down stocks; Nasdaq smacked by most since July

The major stock market indexes finished lower, snapping a five-session winning streak for the S&P 500 and sending the Nasdaq to its biggest one-day loss since July, as investors brace for another round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

Pres. Trump has promised an announcement today after the closing bell, which China says may force it to decline a U.S. offer to resume trade talks.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq already was notably weak even before Trump's late afternoon comments, as FAANG names lagged: Amazon (-3.2%), Apple (-2.7%), Netflix (-3.9%), Facebook (-1.1%) and Google parent Alphabet (-1.4%) all finished sharply lower.

The consumer discretionary sector, which includes Amazon, and the tech sector, which houses the other FAANG names, finished at the bottom of the sector standings, each losing 1.3%; financials (-0.4%) and health care (-0.3%) also finished in the red, but the seven remaining groups all closed modestly higher.

U.S. Treasury prices were under pressure early, pushing the yield on the 10-year note as high as 3.02%, but late buying left the benchmark yield just one basis point higher at 3.00%.

October WTI crude oil settled -0.1% at $68.91/bbl.