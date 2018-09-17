Gaming and Leisure Properties reports pricing of $1.1B of notes

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) reports pricing of $750M of 5.300% senior notes due 2029 and $350M of 5.250% senior notes due 2025.
Estimated proceeds of about $1.096B, along with borrowings under the operating partnership's revolving credit facility, will be used to:
Finance GLPI's proposed acquisition of the real property assets of Plainridge Park Casino from Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and its issuance of a secured mortgage loan to Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE:BYD) in connection with Boyd Gaming's proposed acquisition of the real property assets of Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment Center;
Finance its proposed acquisition of five gaming facilities owned by Tropicana Entertainment (OTCQB:TPCA) and its issuance of a mortgage loan to Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) in connection with Eldorado's proposed acquisition of substantially all the real property assets of Lumière Place;
And to pay the estimated transaction fees and expenses associated with the transactions.
If the operating partnership doesn't complete the Tropicana transactions, the issuers will redeem the 2029 notes at a redemption price of 101% of the aggregate issue price.
If the Tropicana deals aren't completed, the proceeds from the 2025 notes offering will be used to fund the Plainridge Park/Belterra deals.
