Gaming and Leisure Properties reports pricing of $1.1B of notes

Estimated proceeds of about $1.096B, along with borrowings under the operating partnership's revolving credit facility, will be used to:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GLPI ) reports pricing of $750M of 5.300% senior notes due 2029 and $350M of 5.250% senior notes due 2025.

Finance GLPI's proposed acquisition of the real property assets of Plainridge Park Casino from Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and its issuance of a secured mortgage loan to Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE:BYD) in connection with Boyd Gaming's proposed acquisition of the real property assets of Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment Center;

Finance its proposed acquisition of five gaming facilities owned by Tropicana Entertainment (OTCQB:TPCA) and its issuance of a mortgage loan to Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) in connection with Eldorado's proposed acquisition of substantially all the real property assets of Lumière Place;

And to pay the estimated transaction fees and expenses associated with the transactions.