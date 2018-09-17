AmeriGas Partners names CFO Gallagher as new CEO; Sheridan to depart

AmeriGas Partners (NYSE:APU) says President and CEO Jerry Sheridan will leave the company, to be succeeded by current CFO Hugh Gallagher, effective Sep. 18.

Sheridan has been AmeriGas President and CEO since 2012 after serving as COO and VP of operations during 2011-12, and as VP and CFO during 2005-11; previously, he was President and CEO of Potters Industries.

Gallagher has been VP of finance and CFO since 2013; he joined APU parent UGI Corp. in 1990 and has served both UGI and AmeriGas in various finance, accounting and operations roles.