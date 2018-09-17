Radcom schedules call after 29% slide in typhoon's wake

Israel-based comm tech service provider Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) plans a conference call for tomorrow, likely to update investors after it suffered its worst day at the markets in five years.

Shares closed down 29% in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut, which hit the Philippines hard last week.

Filipino firm Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEY) makes up 34% of Radcom's revenue, as its second-biggest customer.

Radcom's call is coming tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. ET.

Previously: Radcom tumbles more than 33% on customer exposure to typhoon (Sep. 17 2018)