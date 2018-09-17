FedEx -2% after sharp earnings miss; raises full-year 2019 guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) -2.2% after-hours after missing Q1 earnings estimates despite reporting higher than expected revenue and raising its FY 2019 outlook.

FDX says it recognized substantially higher variable compensation accruals during the quarter, and during the previous quarter the company accelerated wage increases for certain hourly employees due to the enactment of U.S. tax cuts; FDX says the combined impact negatively affected Y/Y results by $170M, or $0.48/share.

“We are very optimistic about our prospects for profitable growth and remain confident we will reach our goal to improve FedEx Express operating income by $1.2B-$1.5B in fiscal 2020 vs. fiscal 2017,” says CEO Fred Smith.

As a result, FDX raises its adjusted EPS to $15.85-$16.45 from the previous range of $15.65-$16.25, including TNT Express integration expenses, based on stability in global trade.

In its post-earnings conference call, FDX says it is starting to see signs of moderating economic activity in China due to the tariffs.