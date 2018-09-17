IMAC Holdings files for initial public offering

IMAC Holdings has filed for its initial public offering.

The company is a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic centers. Its S-1 statement lists a maximum offering price of just under $18.1M.

It's applied to list on Nasdaq under the symbol IMAC.

For the six months ended June 30, patient revenue jumped to $838,556 from $49,087 the year before; net loss widened to $1.53M from a loss of just under $510,000 as operating expenses nearly quadrupled.

It competes with a number of facilities and operators including orthopedic surgeons, pain management clinics, hospital systems and outpatient surgery centers.