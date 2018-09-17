KBR, ConocoPhillips plan FEED quality reference design for LNG train

KBR says it is pursuing a new phase of joint development with ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), as the companies plan to complete a front-end engineering and design quality reference design for a mid-scale capacity liquefied natural gas train.

The companies say the integrated design approach, utilizing COP's Optimized Cascade process technology and constructed with integrated modularized construction, is expected to be available for new LNG projects starting in 2019.

KBR says it has delivered about a third of the world's current LNG production capacity, and COP's Optimized Cascade process is utilized in LNG plants producing ~23% of the world's LNG supply.