Trump announces 10% tariffs on $200B in Chinese goods

President Trump has directed the placement of new tariffs on another $200B in Chinese imports.

Those tariffs -- at a level of 10% -- are set to take effect Sept. 24 and last until the end of the year. On Jan. 1, they'll rise to 25%, according to the statement.

That means taxes on nearly half of Chinese imports.

"As president, it is my duty to protect the interests of working men and women, farmers, ranchers, businesses, and our country itself," Trump says in a statement. "My administration will not remain idle when those interests are under attack."

"Further, if China takes retaliatory action against our farmers or other industries, we will immediately pursue phase three, which is tariffs on approximately $267 billion of additional imports."

Updated 6:47 p.m.: Index futures are dropping on what seems a move slightly harsher than expected -- particularly the 25% ramp-up coming at the start of 2019. S&P e-Mini futures are down 0.2% , as are Nasdaq futures; Dow futures are down 0.1% .

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO-OLD, CHIX, TDF, QQQC, PEK, CHN, CWEB, CXSE, CHAU, XPP, CNXT, ASHS, AFTY, CHAD, FCA, YAO, YXI, GCH, ECNS, CHIM, CHII, CHIE, KFYP, EWHS, JFC, FCHI, OBOR, ASHX, CNYA, FHK, HAHA, XINA, CNHX, KGRN, FLCH, FLHK, WCHN