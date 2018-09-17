Atlantic Coast Pipeline wins reissued permits; work stoppage lifted

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) says it will begin resuming construction on the Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission today lifted a stop work order it issued more than a month ago that temporarily halted work on nearly all of the 600-mile pipeline.

The FERC had issued a stop work order after the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed a right-of-way permit that allowed construction near the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a replacement permit setting fixed limits on the number of individual endangered species that could be harmed, responding to concerns about vague limits on the number of endangered animals that could be harmed during construction.

The U.S. National Park Service also issued a new permit issued today, saying the pipeline is "not inconsistent" with the conservation goals for the Parkway area.

Dominion says the reissued permits are "very important steps forward" for the project and expects construction will to be complete by the end of next year.